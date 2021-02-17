Covid-19 latest: 'Situation remains precarious' as Longford records highest number of daily cases this month

According to this evening's National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) figures, Longford has recorded 19 more new cases of Covid-19, bringing the number of cases in the county over the past 14 days to 105.

The county's 14-day incidence rate has gone up to 256.9 per 100,000 people.

Longford's 14-day incidence rate is the 12th lowest rate in the country. The 14-day incidence rate in neighbouring Westmeath, Leitrim and Roscommon is also lower than it is in Longford.

The average number cases over five days in Longford is 7 per day.

National

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 57 additional deaths related to COVID-19. 34 of these deaths occurred in February, 21 in January, 1 in December and 1 in November.

The median age of those who died was 82 years and the age range was 52-99 years.

There has been a total of 4,036 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Tuesday 16th February, the HPSC has been notified of 650 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 211,751 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

As of 8am today, 831 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 154 are in ICU. 49 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of 14th February, 271,942 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

180,192 people have received their first dose

91,750 people have received their second dose

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said; “Although we have made great progress, the situation remains precarious.

“Almost 90% of cases in Ireland are the B117 variant. The increased transmissibility of this variant is apparent in the current profile of the disease in households, with one in three household contacts of a confirmed case testing positive for COVID-19.

“This underlines the need for people to exercise caution in households and other settings. In particular, people should isolate immediately on experiencing any symptoms and contact their GP.”