WATCH: A top class version of the Jerusalema Challenge from Kiernan Milling Granard
The staff and drivers of Kiernan Milling Granard, one of the country's largest milling companies, have lifted everyone's spirits with their superb version of the Jerusalema Challenge.
Since they posted their excellent video on Facebook, it has been shared over 820 times.
Here’s our #jerusalemachallenge thanks to #angardasiochana , Ciara and especially our staff for lifting our spirits! pic.twitter.com/RXAaj8lDNV— Kiernan Milling (@KiernanMilling) February 16, 2021
