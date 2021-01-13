Longford Covid-19 cases rise again on a grim day for the pandemic

Twenty-eight new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Longford on a bad day for deaths around Ireland, according to the latest figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team.

It means that from January 1, 2021 to January 12, 2021, the accumulated number of Covid-19 infections in Longford stands at 362 (Jan 1 - 39 cases; Jan 2 - 55 cases; Jan 3 - 30 cases; Jan 4 - 5 cases; Jan 5 - 78 cases; Jan 6 - 28 cases; Jan 7 - 34 cases; Jan 8 - 9 cases; Jan 9 - 43 cases; Jan 10 - 7 cases; Jan 11 - 6 cases and Jan 12 - 28 cases).

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Longford since the pandemic began is 1,152 (1,124 as at Monday, January 11 plus the 28 announced today by NPHET - see table below).

Longford's 14 day incidence rate of Covid-19 is currently 976.2 per 100,000 population (the sixth lowest in the country) on the back of 399 cases in the past fortnight.

Nationally

The latest surge has resulted in a tragic outcome for more than 60 people who have succumbed to the disease around Ireland.

NPHET says the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HSPC) has today been notified of 63 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

While five of these deaths occurred in November and one in December 2020, the remaining 56 people perished in January. The date of death for one reported death remains under investigation.

NPHET also confirmed that there has been a total of 2,460 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland since last year.

As of midnight, Tuesday, January 12, the HPSC has been notified of 3,569 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 159,144* (*16 cases denotified) confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The national incidence is now 1448.8 on the back of 68,990 in the past two weeks. The 7 day incidence is 799.1 per 100 k while the five day average for new cases has fallen to 4,659.