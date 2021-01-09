BREAKING: Man (30s) to appear at special Longford court sitting over alleged theft of car as owner defrosted windscreen

A man in his early thirties is to appear at a special court sitting in Longford this afternoon charged in connection to allegedly stealing a car as its owner attempted to defrost its windscreen yesterday morning.

As first revealed by the Leader yesterday, the man was arrested by gardaí yesterday afternoon after officers recovered a VW Passat car which had been allegedly taken from outside a house on Longford town's Park Road at 6am.

ALSO READ: BREAKING: Man held on suspicion of stealing car in Longford town after owner leaves car running 'for seconds' to defrost frozen windscreen

The alleged incident occurred after the owner of the car left the keys in the engine's ignition and momentarily returned to his house as the car's engine began to warm.

The Leader understands the man returned less than a minute later to find the car gone before immediately reporting the matter to gardaí.

A male suspect was consequently arrested after an investigation was launched with the alleged car being found outside a property in Longford.

He was taken to Longford Garda Station and questioned before later being charged with the alleged unauthorised taking of a vehicle.

He is due to appear at a special sitting of Longford District Court at 12pm before Judge Alan Mitchell.