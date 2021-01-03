MOTORING ALERT | Longford County Council announces temporary closure of L-5086 at Carrowlinan, Ballinalee

Longford County Council has announced the temporary closure of the L-5086 at Carrowlinan, Ballinalee.

Please note details of the following proposed road closure:

Road: L-5086 Carrowlinan, Ballinalee from its junction with the L-5074 to its junction with L-5080

Dates: Monday 4th January 2021 to Friday 8th January 2021 inclusive from 08:00am until 6:00pm daily

Detour details: Via the L-1034-0 (Esker to Aughadowry road) and via the L-5080 (Drumnacross to Aughnashannagh road).

The purpose of the proposed closure is to facilitate drainage and flooding alleviation works under the 2021 Roads Programme.

