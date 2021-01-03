COVID-19 LATEST: Longford records second highest daily number of positive infections since pandemic began

Longford has today recorded the second highest daily number of positive Covid-19 infections since pandemic began.

Fifty-five new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in County Longford, with a record 4,962 cases reported nationwide in today's figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET). Seven further deaths have been attributed to the virus.

It means that in the past 96 hours (4 days) there have been 131 new cases of the virus detected in Longford.

The highest number of positive Covid-19 cases recorded in Longford in a single day since the pandemic began came on May 2, 2020 when there were 60 positive cases.

Twenty-six new cases have been confirmed in Leitrim, 32 in Roscommon, 74 in Westmeath and 109 in Cavan.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Longford since the pandemic began is 884 (829 as at Friday, January 1 plus the 55 announced today by NPHET - see table below).

Longford's 14 day incidence rate of Covid-19 has risen to 389.0 (it was 264.2 yesterday) per 100,000 population on the back of 159 cases in the past fortnight (131 of them in the past four days).

Confirmed Covid-19 cases in this region

County..............Cases (Jan 1).......New Cases (Jan 2)............14-Day Incidence rate

Longford..................829......................+55...............................389.0 per 100,000

Leitrim....................350......................+26...............................309.0 per 100,000

Cavan..................2,688......................+109.............................593.4 per 100,000

Roscommon..........1,199.......................+32..............................376.5 per 100,000

Westmeath...........1,785.......................+74..............................318.8 per 100,000

National

As of midnight, Saturday 2nd January, the The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been notified of 4,962 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There has now been a total of 101,887 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today, 1,260 cases were in Dublin, 652 in Limerick, 350 in Cork, 321 in Louth, 238 in Meath and 2,141 spread across all remaining counties.

As of 2pm today, 685 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 62 are in ICU. 96 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 7 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

There has been a total of 2,259 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said, “this is a critical time. We are seeing a really significant surge in infection, which is leading to a very rapid increase in both hospitalisations and admissions to critical care units. This is not only unsustainable for the healthcare system, but also a deeply concerning level of preventable sickness and suffering that we must work together to address as quickly as possible.”

“The number of people in hospital with COVID-19 has more than doubled from this day last week, and so has the number of people in ICU. Remember that behind each hospital statistic and ICU figure is a real person like you, with a family who cares about them, and a team of healthcare workers dedicated to protecting their lives. We must be as dedicated as we all were in the spring in our commitment to following the public health advice.”

“Act as though you are infectious. Stay at home. Work from home starting from tomorrow, and if you are an employer, ask your employees to work at home. What we all do at a collective level today will have a direct impact on the level of infection and hospitalisations in the weeks to come.

“Your safe actions now will protect our hospitals and those who work so hard in them. Simply put: when you stay at home, you protect the frontline healthcare workers who have worked tirelessly to keep us all safe throughout this pandemic. Hold firm and remember them.”