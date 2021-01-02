'Every individual needs to act as if they are infectious and stay at home' advises Dr Tony Holohan

Following the announcement of 3,394 confirmed cases of COVID-19 this evening, Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, is urging 'every individual to act as if they are infectious'.

Dr Holohan said; “The incidence of COVID-19 is as high, if not higher now than it was in March. Every individual needs to act as if they are infectious. Hospitalisations are rising to levels close to what we saw in the springtime. Everyone needs to stay at home other than for essential work or care.



“It is really important that vulnerable and older people do not leave their homes unless absolutely essential. This includes asking neighbours or family to carry out errands such as grocery shopping, limiting all contacts to only those people you live with or have to visit for essential care reasons.



“We need to rediscover the spirit of solidarity and community we saw in March and April so that we can all do our part in protecting older and vulnerable people.



“People particularly vulnerable to COVID-19 include older persons and people with pre-existing medical conditions including cardiovascular disease, obesity, diabetes, chronic respiratory disease and cancer.”



The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.