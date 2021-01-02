Covid-19 Latest: NPHET announces 39 new cases in Longford and 3,394 cases nationally

Thirty-nine new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in County Longford, with a record 3,394 cases reported nationwide in today's figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET). Four further deaths have been attributed to the virus.

It means that in the past 72 hours there have been 76 new cases of the virus detected in Longford.

Twenty-nine new cases have been confirmed in Leitrim, 68 in Roscommon, 33 in Westmeath and 92 in Cavan.

Add in the 39 cases from Longford, this gives the five neighbouring Shannonside counties a cumulative total of 261 new cases announced today by NPHET.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Longford since the pandemic began is 829 (790 as at Thursday, December 31 plus the 39 announced today by NPHET - see table below).

Longford's 14 day incidence rate of Covid-19 has risen to 264.2 (it was 168.8 yesterday) per 100,000 population on the back of 108 cases in the past fortnight (76 of them in the past three days).

Confirmed Covid-19 cases in this region

County..............Cases (Dec 31).......New Cases (Jan 1)............14-Day Incidence rate

Longford..................790......................+39...............................264.2 per 100,000

Leitrim.....................321......................+29...............................230.9 per 100,000

Cavan....................2,596......................+92...............................468.7 per 100,000

Roscommon..........1,131.......................+68..............................328.5 per 100,000

Westmeath...........1,752.......................+33..............................244.5 per 100,000

National

The 14-day national incidence rate has once again risen dramatically, from 321.3 per 100,000 yesterday, to 381.6 per 100,000 population today.

Of the cases notified today, 1,619 are men / 1,766 are women; 65% are under 45 years of age and the median age is 35 years old.

Some 389 cases were reported in Cork, 355 in Dublin, 339 in Donegal, 258 in Louth, 233 in Mayo and the remaining 1,820 cases are spread across all other counties.

As of 2pm today, 607 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 56 are in ICU. 71 additional hospitalisations have occurred in the past 24 hours.