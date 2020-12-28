Incidence rate of Covid-19 in Longford is third lowest in country

The 14 day incidence rate of Covid-19 in Longford is the third lowest in the country, according to the latest figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team, however, the national picture continues to worsen with yet higher numbers expected to come.

The Longford incidence rate is 88.1 per 100,000 population on the back of 36 new cases in the past two weeks. The rising 14-day national incidence rate is 220.1 per 100,000.

As at December 26 (St Stephen's Day), the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Longford since the pandemic began is 742 (this figure doesn't include the less than five tally announced today by NPHET - see table below).

Confirmed Covid-19 cases in this region

County.....Cases (as at Dec 26)....Change from day before....14-Day Incidence rate

Longford..................742..................None.............................88.1 per 100,000

Leitrim.....................295.................+3.................................78.0 per 100,000

Cavan....................2,413.................+9...............................227.1 per 100,000

Roscommon..........1,031..................+5................................103.8 per 100,000

Westmeath.............1,643................+8................................114.9 per 100,000

There were 765 new cases nationally (announced today December 28) but Dr Tony Holohan is warning that the figures are lower only due to less people getting tested.

“The data we are reporting today are lower than days up to December 26. This however results from factors related to the time of the year, such as the lower rates of attendance and referrals and presentation for testing for several days over Christmas," the Chief Medical Officer with the Department of Health said.

Winter hospitalisations for Covid-19 in Ireland have now exceeded the number in the second wave.

"Today we are reporting that we have now exceeded the cumulative number of people hospitalised in this third wave than in the second. Hospitalisations have increased sharply in the last two days. This is a concerning trend which reflects the sharp increase incidence we saw in the last 10 days," he said.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre says it has been notified of 1 additional death related to COVID-19. There has been a total of 2,205 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Sunday, December 27, the HPSC has been notified of 765 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 86,894 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the new cases notified today NPHET highlighted 291 in Dublin, 63 in Cork, 59 in Monaghan, 49 in Louth and 43 in Meath. The remaining 260 cases are spread across all other counties.

It also said 401 are men / 358 are women. 70% are under 45 years of age. The median age is 33 years old.

As of 2pm today 359 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 30 are in ICU. 41 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours, with 5 additional admissions to ICU.

The 7-day incidence is 140. The 5-day moving average is 949.

Dr Holohan has further cautioned the public this Monday.

"We are also seeing a steep rise in the positivity rates in community testing with a seven day average of over 9.2 percent up from 5.2 percent on 18th December. This indicates that the virus is increasing its foothold out in our communities. This is just one more reason why we are strongly advising everyone to stay safely at home to avoid transmitting or catching this virus, as it continues to circulate widely.

"Please come forward for testing if you feel unwell. Know the symptoms of COVID-19, and do not delay in phoning your GP for advice. Self-isolate in your room if you have a cough, fever, shortness of breath or change in sense of taste/smell. If you are a household contact of a confirmed case, restrict your movements until your household member receives a negative test result.

"In addition to staying at home except for essential reasons, these important individual actions will help to stop the exponential spread of COVID-19 in our communities and in turn protect the most vulnerable, our healthcare system and those who work on the frontlines.”