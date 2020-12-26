REVEALED | Proposed dates for Covid-19 vaccination teams to arrive at Longford care centres

Ireland has got its first delivery of the Pfizer BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine.

The first vaccinations are expected to be administered on Wednesday.

According to Longford County Council member, Fianna Fáil's Cllr Uruemu Adejinmi, vaccination teams are scheduled to arrive in Longford by January 22.

She posted on Facebook this evening ;

"The following is a list of proposed dates for vaccination teams to arrive at Longford Care Homes/Nursing Homes. The exact dates are subject to change before the nationwide roll-out.

"22nd January - Thomond Lodge Nursing Home

"25th January - St. Joseph's Care Centre Longford

"27th January - Our Lady's Manor Nursing Home

"28th January - Laurel Lodge Nursing Home

"All residents and staff will be invited to consent in advance and then receive vaccination on these dates wherever possible."

The arrival of the vaccine is a welcome development however there will still be an anxious few months ahead with the more contagious variation of Covid-19 having being confirmed in Ireland.