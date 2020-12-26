Another significant increase in Covid-19 cases; Dr Tony Holohan says very high levels are 'very concerning'

THE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today (St Stephen's Day) been notified of six additional deaths related to Covid-19.

And as of midnight Friday, the HPSC has been notified of 1,296 more confirmed cases of the virus across the country.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said: “For the second day in a row we are reporting more than a thousand confirmed cases of Covid-19. Within a few short weeks of easing measures at the beginning of December, we have now returned to the very high levels of Covid-19 circulating in the community that we have not seen since the peak of Wave Two of this disease. This is very concerning.”

“While today is a positive day with the arrival of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine (Comirnaty), it does not mean that we can relax our adherence to public health measures.”

“We must continue to stay at home, avoid social contact where possible, avoid visiting friends and family and not have visitors to our homes. Our adherence to public health advice will remain our best defence against this disease and help us protect our vulnerable loved ones from the effects of Covid-19.”