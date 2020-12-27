Incidence rate of Covid-19 in Longford reduces dramatically but nationally third wave surge worsens

The incidence rate of Covid-19 has decreased dramatically in Longford but the national situation has worsened as the third wave has produced more than 700 deaths, according to the latest figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team.

NO new cases were confirmed in Longford in the first set of figures published since Christmas Eve.

It means the 14-day incidence rate is now 88.1 per 100,000 population on the back of 36 new cases in the past two weeks.

In the county by county 14-day incidence rate table Longford is the third lowest in the country, with Westmeath, Roscommon and Leitrim also among the lowest seven counties. (See table at end of the story).

The national 14-day incidence rate is 209.6 per 100,00.

As at December 25 (Christmas Day), the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Longford since the pandemic began is 742.

NEPHT's first full statement since before Christmas says the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HSPC) was been notified of four additional deaths related to Covid-19 on St Stephen's Day.

There have been a total of 2,204 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Saturday, December 26, the HPSC has been notified of 744 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 86,129* confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland (* denotification of 9 confirmed case).

The 7-day incidence is 139. The 5-day moving average is 983.

Of the new cases notified today NPHET highlighted 246 in Dublin, 131 in Cork, 51 in Limerick, 40 in Wexford, 33 in Donegal and the remaining 243 cases are spread across 19 other counties.

It also said 388 are men / 354 are women, 64% are under 45 years of age. The median age is 34 years old.

As of 8 am Sunday, 324 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 26 are in ICU. There were 50 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.