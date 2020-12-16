BREAKING: Four year Dun Áras battle ends as An Bord Pleanála grants planning permission to Ballymahon housing development

A four year battle involving the protracted development of a major extension to a Ballymahon housing estate has finally come to an end this morning following confirmation state planning appeals body An Bord Pleanála has given the project the green light.

Beacon Assets Ltd, the company behind the proposed development, were given the go ahead after the body upheld Longford County Council's decision earlier this year to give the venture 'conditional' approval.

That was the third time the local authority had sanctioned the plans following a series of objections lodged by residents living on the existing estate to An Bord Pleanála.

The third and latest of those came in August when locals claimed the Council had not adequately dealt with issues raised in previous appeals and over ongoing concerns linked to the development of a pedestrian footpath and cycling track.

This morning's decision by An Bord Pleanála to grant Beacon Assets Ltd approval brings the curtain down on one of the longest running planning appeals disputes in recent memory.