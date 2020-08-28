Ballymahon residents to appeal planning decision for third occasion

Residents of Dún Áras housing estate in Ballymahon are to appeal Longford County Council’s decision to grant conditional planning permission for the third year in a row for the development of 37 new houses in the estate.

Construction of additional dwellings on the site was denied by An Bord Pleanála last year and the year before because there is no safe pedestrian footpath between the existing estate and the town of Ballymahon along the Ballymulvey Road.

In its rejection last year, An Bord Pleanála stated that, without a footpath, the proposed developments would ‘endanger public safety by reason of a traffic hazard’.

Beacon Assets Ltd earlier this year lodged plans to develop the extra dwellings plus a number of other proposals, including a cycleway and footpath through the estate via Marian Terrace and Villas.

Residents in the area expressed dismay at the decision by Longford County Council to grant planning permission with a list of conditions in place and a prerequisite that no development shall take place prior to the completion of the pedestrian footpath and cycling track.

In the appeal lodged to An Bord Pleanála last week, residents said that they feel Longford County Council has not adequately dealt with issues raised in previous appeals.



They have also said that they feel let down by the council’s refusal to take the estate in charge.