Longford Convent of Mercy's Sr Felicitas still has a nurse’s eye at the great age of 100

This is a year that most people will want to forget because of Covid-19 but for us here in Mercy Convent, Longford 2020 is a year that we will always remember.

Two of our sisters, centenarians, Sr DeChantal Gilfillan and Sr Felicitas Geraghty celebrated their 100th birthdays on May 11 and on November 4, respectively.

A native of Annaghbeg, Co Galway, Kathleen Geraghty was the youngest child of Brigid and Edward Geraghty, and was born on November 4, 1920.

Kathleen attended the local primary and secondary schools and spent a year in Portumna Domestic Science College, where she received a scholarship to the Munster Institute. However, she did not accept the scholarship but, instead, joined the Sisters of Mercy in Longford.

Life was difficult at the time as her beloved mother, aged just 60, died of cancer ten weeks before Kathleen entered. Leaving a heartbroken family and entering the Convent of Mercy in Longford, when so recently bereaved, was challenging.

It was challenging in other areas also - 1939 was the year WWII started and with it came uncertainty, scarcity and rationing. During that same year six other young women also entered the convent.

According to the custom at that time Kathleen received the name of Sr Felicitas at her reception. The novices studied spirituality, the life and charism of the foundress, Catherine McAuley, prayed, participated in Mercy Ministries and in the daily activities of the community.

After final profession she trained as a nurse in the Mater Hospital, Belfast and was awarded prizes each year for the excellence of her studies and nursing practice. She was loved and respected by patients and their families as well as staff and trainee colleagues in the hospital.

She did her midwifery training in Cork and on completion of training was assigned to Our Lady’s Manor, Edgeworthstown where she worked in the maternity unit until her appointment to the old County Home, Longford.

The very primitive conditions in the Home did not daunt her and her hard work, energy and cheerfulness made a difference to her patients and workmates alike.

When the Home was replaced with a modern building renamed St Joseph’s Hospital (now St Joseph’s Care Centre) she continued her nursing with commitment and generosity.

Sr Felicitas’ approach to her work has always been ‘a nurse’s duty is to bring happiness and healing to her patients no matter who they are’.

In each of her roles as staff nurse, staff supervisor and clinical nurse manager she was highly regarded by both patients and staff.

On retirement from St Joseph’s she was assigned to St Brigid’s College of Home Economics, Ardagh, where she spent the next twenty two years working with the students.

This major change in her life was enriching for both Sr Felicitas and her young, healthy charges. Their youth and energy rubbed off on her, she thoroughly enjoyed her years there and at the same time won the admiration and gratitude of the girls.

Being very talented in arts and crafts added another dimension to her enjoyment of her time in the college in Ardagh.

Following the closure of St Brigid’s College in 2007 she returned to Longford Convent where she has since resided, apart from a short stay in Lanesboro Convent while the 1870’s convent was being refurbished.

At the great age of 100 Sr Felicitas still believes in giving rather than receiving.

Blessed with good health of mind and body and still independent she participates daily in prayer and all other community activities and is a great example to everyone.

She still has a nurse’s eye and a nurse’s compassion - undimmed by the years. It is no wonder that she has been loved and so highly thought of by all who knew her or worked with her.

The hundreds of cards received on her birthday, for which she is very grateful, are a testimony to the high regard in which she is held.

We wish her many more years of good health and happiness.