Longford model Maura Higgins hotly tipped to take part in future Dancing With The Stars

The fifth series of Dancing with the Stars Ireland might have been postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but it hasn’t put punters off backing who they think will take part in the future.

Irish star Maura Higgins is one of the latest celebrities being backed to appear in the new series when it returns. The model, who has already starred in Love Island and Dancing on Ice, has been backed down to 13/8 from 3/1 with BoyleSports to take to the dancefloor and compete for the coveted Glitterball.

WATCH | Emma keeps Longford flag flying high in New York during memorable Late Late Toy Show performance of 'Rule the World'

Earlier this month, former Dublin GAA star Bernard Brogan was all the rage with punters who were supporting him to waltz onto the dancefloor and take part in Dancing with the Stars.

The well-known All-Star won a staggering seven All-Ireland medals and BoyleSports make Brogan 3/1 to take part in Dancing with the Stars, cut from 5/1 following a surge in support. The Dublin legend was initially 10/1 and has turned down offers to go on the show in the past.

WATCH | Santa makes special visit to Longford town to switch on Christmas lights

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “Tuesday morning saw support for the former Love Island star Maura Higgins to take part in the next series of Dancing with the Stars with those odds now at 13/8 from 3/1. Maura recently released the news on her Instagram of her new relationship with Chris Taylor and punters have gone crazy backing her to return to our TV screens. Bertie Ahern is fancied too at 3/1 from 20/1 while Bernard Brogan is 3/1 from 5/1.”

Possible contestants for Dancing With The Stars Ireland

Mattress Mick 6/5

Donncha O’Callaghan 5/4

Ray D’Arcy 5/4

Maura Higgins 13/8

Aonghus McAnally 2/1

Mario Rosenstock 2/1

Bertie Ahern 3/1

Bernard Brogan 3/1

Ryan Tubridy 10/3

Dermot Bannon 7/2

Ruby Walsh 4/1

Robbie Keane 9/2

Sean O’Rourke 5/1

Dana 5/1