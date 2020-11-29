WATCH | Santa makes special visit to Longford town to switch on Christmas lights

Santa made a special visit to Longford town last Friday evening to switch on the Christmas lights.

Assisted by Longford County Council Cathaoirleach Cllr Paul Ross and Longford Municipal District Cathaoirleach Cllr Peggy Nolan, Santa used his magic dust to switch on the town's beautiful festive lights.

