LATEST: Six new cases of Covid-19 in Longford and breakdown of figures across the region

A total of six new cases of Covid-19 have been notified in Longford today.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of two additional deaths related to Covid-19.

There has now been a total of 1,947 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Saturday, November 7, the HPSC has been notified of 542 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 65,394 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

In Longford, the 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population continues to fall and it is now 161.5 (three days ago the rate was 198.2 per 100,000).

The 14-day national incidence rate is also falling - it is 175.5 per 100,000 population.

There have been 66 cases of the virus in Longford in the last fortnight, with six recorded in the past 24 hours.

The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Longford since the pandemic began now stands at 599 (593 as at midnight Friday, November 6 plus the six new cases - pending verification - announced this evening).

Less than five new cases were reported in Leitrim, Roscommon and Cavan today, with nine new cases reported in Westmeath.

There have been 155 cases in Cavan in the last 14 days and the incidence rate there has decreased dramatically to 203.5 per 100,000 population.

Westmeath has had 176 new cases in the past 14 days, giving the Lake County a 198.3 incidence rate, the fifth highest in the country, just behind Cavan.

Roscommon has had 101 cases in the past 14 days, giving the Rossies a 156.5 incidence rate and Leitrim has had 11 cases in the past 14 days, giving them an incidence rate of 34.3, by far the lowest in the country.

Confirmed Covid-19 cases in this region

County.....Cases (midnight Nov 6)....Change from day before....14-Day Incidence rate

Longford..................593..................+2................................161.5 per 100,000

Leitrim.....................233.................+3..................................34.3 per 100,000

Cavan......................2,089...............No change.....................203.5 per 100,000

Roscommon.............819..................+2................................156.5 per 100,000

Westmeath.............1,451................+3................................198.3 per 100,000

Of the cases notified today;

277 are men / 264 are women

64% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 35 years old

181 in Dublin, 59 in Donegal, 50 in Limerick, 36 in Cork, 25 in Kildare, and the remaining 191 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

As of 2pm today, 283 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 39 are in ICU. 13 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

County Today’s cases (to midnight 07NOV2020) 14-Day incidence rate per 100,000 population (25OCT2020 to 07NOV2020) New Cases during last 14 days (25OCT2020 to 07NOV2020) Ireland 542 175.5 8,356 Donegal 59 295.2 470 Meath 18 243.0 474 Limerick 50 220.1 429 Cavan <5 203.5 155 Westmeath 9 198.3 176 Cork 36 197.8 1,074 Dublin 181 186.8 2,517 Sligo 8 186.2 122 Louth 9 176.1 227 Mayo 5 173.2 226 Carlow 6 170.4 97 Laois 18 167.7 142 Kerry 18 163.2 241 Clare 8 162.4 193 Longford 6 161.5 66 Roscommon <5 156.5 101 Waterford <5 148.1 172 Monaghan <5 146.6 90 Galway 7 145.3 375 Kildare 25 142.5 317 Kilkenny 8 141.1 140 Tipperary 18 124.1 198 Offaly 16 115.4 90 Wicklow 17 89.9 128 Wexford 6 83.5 125 Leitrim <5 34.3 11

