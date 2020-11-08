LATEST: Six new cases of Covid-19 in Longford and breakdown of figures across the region
Number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Longford since pandemic began stands at 599
A total of six new cases of Covid-19 have been notified in Longford today.
The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of two additional deaths related to Covid-19.
There has now been a total of 1,947 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.
As of midnight Saturday, November 7, the HPSC has been notified of 542 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 65,394 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.
In Longford, the 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population continues to fall and it is now 161.5 (three days ago the rate was 198.2 per 100,000).
The 14-day national incidence rate is also falling - it is 175.5 per 100,000 population.
There have been 66 cases of the virus in Longford in the last fortnight, with six recorded in the past 24 hours.
The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Longford since the pandemic began now stands at 599 (593 as at midnight Friday, November 6 plus the six new cases - pending verification - announced this evening).
Less than five new cases were reported in Leitrim, Roscommon and Cavan today, with nine new cases reported in Westmeath.
There have been 155 cases in Cavan in the last 14 days and the incidence rate there has decreased dramatically to 203.5 per 100,000 population.
Westmeath has had 176 new cases in the past 14 days, giving the Lake County a 198.3 incidence rate, the fifth highest in the country, just behind Cavan.
Roscommon has had 101 cases in the past 14 days, giving the Rossies a 156.5 incidence rate and Leitrim has had 11 cases in the past 14 days, giving them an incidence rate of 34.3, by far the lowest in the country.
Confirmed Covid-19 cases in this region
County.....Cases (midnight Nov 6)....Change from day before....14-Day Incidence rate
Longford..................593..................+2................................161.5 per 100,000
Leitrim.....................233.................+3..................................34.3 per 100,000
Cavan......................2,089...............No change.....................203.5 per 100,000
Roscommon.............819..................+2................................156.5 per 100,000
Westmeath.............1,451................+3................................198.3 per 100,000
Of the cases notified today;
- 277 are men / 264 are women
- 64% are under 45 years of age
- The median age is 35 years old
- 181 in Dublin, 59 in Donegal, 50 in Limerick, 36 in Cork, 25 in Kildare, and the remaining 191 cases are spread across 20 other counties.
As of 2pm today, 283 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 39 are in ICU. 13 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.
|
County
|
Today’s cases
(to midnight 07NOV2020)
|
14-Day incidence rate per 100,000 population
(25OCT2020 to 07NOV2020)
|
New Cases during last 14 days
(25OCT2020 to 07NOV2020)
|
Ireland
|
542
|
175.5
|
8,356
|
Donegal
|
59
|
295.2
|
470
|
Meath
|
18
|
243.0
|
474
|
Limerick
|
50
|
220.1
|
429
|
Cavan
|
<5
|
203.5
|
155
|
Westmeath
|
9
|
198.3
|
176
|
Cork
|
36
|
197.8
|
1,074
|
Dublin
|
181
|
186.8
|
2,517
|
Sligo
|
8
|
186.2
|
122
|
Louth
|
9
|
176.1
|
227
|
Mayo
|
5
|
173.2
|
226
|
Carlow
|
6
|
170.4
|
97
|
Laois
|
18
|
167.7
|
142
|
Kerry
|
18
|
163.2
|
241
|
Clare
|
8
|
162.4
|
193
|
Longford
|
6
|
161.5
|
66
|
Roscommon
|
<5
|
156.5
|
101
|
Waterford
|
<5
|
148.1
|
172
|
Monaghan
|
<5
|
146.6
|
90
|
Galway
|
7
|
145.3
|
375
|
Kildare
|
25
|
142.5
|
317
|
Kilkenny
|
8
|
141.1
|
140
|
Tipperary
|
18
|
124.1
|
198
|
Offaly
|
16
|
115.4
|
90
|
Wicklow
|
17
|
89.9
|
128
|
Wexford
|
6
|
83.5
|
125
|
Leitrim
|
<5
|
34.3
|
11
