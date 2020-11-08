Longford Roads Policing Unit seize three vehicles in safety clampdown

The Longford Roads Policing Unit has seized three vehicles in recent days.

While operating an Operation Fanacht checkpoint on the N4 on Saturday, November 7, gardaí stopped a driver who was using a fake driving licence. The vehicle was seized and court proceedings are to follow.

On Thursday, November 5, a learner driver who was driving unaccompanied with no L plates, no tax or NCT and defective lights had their car seized and fixed charge penalty notices were also issued.

The same evening, another car was stopped in Longford for defective lights. Gardaí say the driver claimed to have left their driving licence at home and when they checked with the mobility app they found the driver was in fact disqualified. The car was seized and a court appearance will follow.

