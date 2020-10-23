Schools could be forced to close after recall of hand sanitiser

A number of Irish schools could be forced to close on Friday after a safety recall of hand sanitiser used around the country.

The Department of Agriculture Food and the Marine has issued a product recall notice on ViraPro hand sanitiser (PCS100409).

The supplier of this product was one of 11 suppliers on the multi supplier framework for PPE for education settings.

The Department of Education is informing all schools of the need to check whether they have used this supplier and have stocks of this product.

"Schools should follow the advice of the Department of Agriculture to cease using it," a statement from the Department of Education read on Thursday night.

"On Friday, October 23, schools that are impacted by this can make local arrangements to purchase stocks of hand sanitiser and can maximise the use of hand washing to support necessary hand hygiene.

"If a school that is impacted judges it necessary to do so, they can choose to close for the day or close early on Friday, October 23," the statement continued.

"If a school is having difficulty sourcing replacement hand sanitiser, they should contact the Department on the Covid -19 helpline and email address supplied to schools.

"Additional funding will be provided to schools to enable them to purchase the necessary supplies from an alternative supplier," the Department has said.

