There have been 116 new Covid-19 cases recorded in Longford over the past fourteen days and three over the past 24 hours, new figures show.

Nationally, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has this evening reported that there have been three additional deaths associated with the virus and a further 1,066 new cases.

Locally, Longford's 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population stands at 283.8 and is the 14th highest rate in the country, but it is below the national rate of 302.5 per 100,000.

The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Longford since the pandemic began now stands at 510 (507 as at midnight Tuesday, October 20 plus 3 new cases announced this evening).

Confirmed Covid-19 cases in this region

County.....Cases (midnight Oct 20)....Change from day before....14-Day Incidence rate

Longford..................507...................+6.................................283.8 per 100,000

Leitrim.....................208...................+5.................................271.5 per 100,000

Cavan......................1,800...............+86..............................1,055.5 per 100,000

Roscommon............. 667..................+20...............................258.7 per 100,000

Westmeath.............1,200.................+86...............................417.9 per 100,000

The National Picture

There has been a total of 1,871 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

There is now a total of 54,476 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today;

536 are men / 528 are women

67% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 32 years old

244 in Dublin, 104 in Galway, 98 in Cork, 92 in Meath and the

remaining 528 cases are spread across all remaining counties.

As of 2pm today 313 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 37 are in ICU. 20 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said; “We are now in Level 5 because the disease is at very serious levels in our country and posing a significant risk to public health.

“We all need to stay at home, except for essential work and exceptional circumstances. If you are a confirmed case self isolate at home, if you are a close contact of a confirmed case restrict your movements at home, if you are experiencing symptoms or believe you are a close contact - restrict your movements and contact your GP.”

Dr. Heather Burns, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said; “The 14-day incidence was at 3 per 100,000 at the end of June, today it is 302 per 100,000 population. The risk of you being exposed to Covid-19 is now 100 times greater than it was 4 months ago. Please limit your risk by staying at home and following public health advice.”

Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, said “The reproduction number is 1.3 -1.4 nationally. Our collective goal now is to suppress transmission of the virus and bring our case numbers to manageable levels. If we work hard together to get the reproduction number to 0.5, we should succeed in reducing cases to below 100 a day in six weeks time.”

Dr Colm Henry, Chief Clinical Officer, HSE, said; “Based on our experience, widespread community transmission results in spread to vulnerable groups in congregated settings. The single most effective measure to protect vulnerable groups, including nursing homes, is to reduce community transmission significantly. Every one of us has a role to play to achieve this.”