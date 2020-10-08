HSE to reopen Connolly Barracks as Covid-19 drive thru test centre

Health bosses are to reopen Connolly Barracks as a Covid-19 drive thru test centre, it has emerged tonight.

It comes amid heightened calls for greater levels of testing to be carried out in response to a recent surge in coronavirus cases locally.

HSE chiefs announced back in July of its decision to close the facility in an attempt to consolidate its compliment of testing centres based on demand levels.

Tonight, senior health officials revealed it had opted to reopen the site as efforts continued to stifle the virus' spread.

Local Fianna Fail Cllr Martin Monaghan welcomed the news via his own Facebook page as he told of how HSE officials had contacted senior local authority personnel this evening to inform them of the move.

Cllr Monaghan added the facility was likely to recommence testing over the "coming days".