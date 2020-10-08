Mean Scoil Mhuire Longford closes due to confirmed case of Covid-19

Longford secondary school, Mean Scoil Mhuire, has announced its closure due to a confirmed case of Covid-19.

The school sprung into immediate action following confirmation from the HSE. A text sent to parents this afternoon confirmed that "as a consequence, it is not possible to keep the school open" and all parents were asked to collect their daughters from the school as soon as possible.

Principal of the school, Aoife Mulrennan this afternoon confirmed to the Longford Leader that a member of the school community had tested positive for the virus, resulting in a large number of staff members going into isolation.

"Department of Public Health-Midlands has carried out a full public health risk assessment. All children and staff who have been identified as close contacts have been informed. It is hoped that testing will be carried out tomorrow," she said.

"All close contacts were removed from the school immediately after receipt of guidance from Public Health. Public Health's action of excluding all close contacts of Covid-19 from the school has caused significant staff shortages - regrettably one that we cannot overcome."

To ensure the continued education of the school's students, classes are scheduled to continue via Microsoft Teams from 9am tomorrow morning.

"The school has invested significantly in training for staff around online delivery since the start of the school year. We feel we are in a positive position to deliver curriculum and support our students at this difficult time," said Ms Mulrennan.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with our students and teachers who are directly and indirectly affected by this news today.

The school will reopen on 19/10/2020 as per Public Health guidance."