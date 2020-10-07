Hard hit Longford businesses disheartened again as they adjust to Level 3 Covid-19 restrictions
Some are offering a takeaway service
Hard hit Longford businesses disheartened again as they adjust to Level 3 Covid-19 restrictions
With Covid-19 Level 3 restrictions kicking in from today, many Longford businesses are temporarily closing their doors once again but some are offering a takeaway service.
Also read: Longford businesses announce closures due to Level 3 restrictions
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on