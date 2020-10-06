Longford businesses announce closures due to Level 3 restrictions

With Level 3 restrictions kicking in from midnight tonight, many businesses are having to once again close their doors due to Covid-19.

Center Parcs Longford Forest announced its closure from midday Wednesday, October 7, to at least Friday, October 30, in light of the restrictions.

"We know that this will be disappointing but given the advice for people to remain within their county, we do not feel it would be practical or appropriate to remain open," read a statement posted on the resort's Facebook page earlier today.

"The safety and wellbeing of our guests and staff is our absolute priority and we feel that this decision supports the government's guidelines."

Cooneys Hotel in Ballymahon has also announced that it will be closing its doors in light of the recent announcement.

"We will be fully closed (no takeaway food) during this time. Thank you so much for all of your continued support during the pandemic. We hope to be welcoming you all back again soon. In the meantime, we wish you and your families good health. Stay safe," read a Facebook statement.

Earlier this week, local business owners expressed concern regarding the effect that further restrictions would have on the local economy.

Cllr Seamus Butler criticised NPHET in a statement shared with the Longford Leader, stating that the time has come "for the cross departmental national emergency committee, as set out in the 2017 National Emergency Plan, to be headed by the Taoiseach or Tánaiste is put into place to lead Covid-19 strategy with expert medical input".

"NPHET are no longer fit for purpose," he said. "They are a purely medical and HSE based body who should not be making decisions for the whole country, without input from all stakeholders in society as a whole."

There will be an expected increase in the number of people on the Pandemic Unemployment Payment, which has been decreasing steadily over the past number of months, and those who have lost their jobs, temporarily or otherwise, are encouraged to apply.