Longford's incidence rate of Covid-19 is sixth highest in the country

The incidence rate of Covid-19 in Longford is the sixth highest in the country.

The latest 14-day report from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) shows that Longford has had 63 confirmed cases of the virus between September 23 and October 6.

That two week total is more than what was recorded over four months.

On May 17, the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Longford stood at 279. By September 23, the total number of cases was 325. That is 46 cases in four months.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Longford since the pandemic began stands at 387 (as of midnight on Monday, October 5).

The HPSC reported FOUR new cases of Covid-19 in Longford on Tuesday, October 6; SIX on Monday, October 5; TWO on Sunday, October 4; THREE on Saturday, October 3; NINE on Friday, October 2; ELEVEN on Thursday, October 1; SEVEN on Wednesday, September 30; FOUR on Tuesday, September 29; SIX on Monday, September 28; TWO on Sunday, September 27; FIVE on Saturday, September 26 and THREE on Friday, September 25.

During yesterday's HPSC briefing it was announced that 204 of the 611 confirmed Covid-19 cases were located across 21 counties, including Longford.

Confirmed Covid-19 cases in this region (as of midnight Monday, October 5)

County................... Cases.............Change from day before

Longford.................. 387...................+4

Leitrim..................... 122....................No change

Cavan...................... 1,021...................+15

Roscommon............. 500....................+6

Westmeath............... 815.....................+13

Longford's incidence rate of 154.1 per 100,00 of population is the sixth highest in the country and well above the national rate of 124.4.

A total of seven counties have an incidence rate of infection above the national rate - Donegal 312.2; Monaghan 257.4; Dublin 171.4; Roscommon 170.4; Clare 147.4; Longford 154.1 and Cavan 144.4.

There were 5,925 cases confirmed nationally between September 23 and October 6 according to the HSPC report prepared on October 7.

COUNTY BY COUNTY BREAKDOWN BELOW

