POLL: Should the government have followed NPHET's advice to move the whole country to Level 5?

Have your say now in our Longford Leader readers poll

Siobhan McNamara

Reporter:

Siobhan McNamara

Email:

siobhan.mcnamara@iconicnews.ie

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer

I believe the whole country should be put on Level 5 now

I would like to see more serious restrictions in place, but not Level 5

I agree with the government's decision to put everyone on Level 3

