LATEST: Number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Longford continues to rise

The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Longford is continuing to rise.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Longford since the pandemic began stands at 383 (as of midnight on Sunday, October 4).

Also read: Longford businesses announce closures due to Level 3 restrictions

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has not given the exact number of daily Covid-19 cases reported in Longford, if any, this Tuesday evening. They say 24 counties accounted for the 432 confirmed cases today.

The HPSC reported SIX new cases of Covid-19 in Longford on Monday, October 5; TWO on Sunday, October 4; THREE on Saturday, October 3; NINE on Friday, October 2; ELEVEN on Thursday, October 1; SEVEN on Wednesday, September 30; FOUR on Tuesday, September 29; SIX on Monday, September 28; TWO on Sunday, September 27; FIVE on Saturday, September 26 and THREE on Friday, September 25.

This amounts to 58 new confirmed cases of coronavirus recorded in the county inside eleven days.

Interestingly, when one looks at the timeline of Longford's 383 cases, the county was up to 279 cases by May 17. It took over four months, until September 23, to reach 325 cases.

So over four months the county recorded 46 cases with 58 being confirmed in just eleven days by the HPSC from September 25 to October 5. It is for this reason that Longford's incidence rate is worryingly high.

Confirmed Covid-19 cases in this region (as of midnight Sunday, October 4)

County................... Cases.............Change from day before

Longford.................. 383...................+6

Leitrim..................... 122....................No change

Cavan...................... 1,006...................+21

Roscommon............. 494....................+4

Westmeath............... 802.....................+4

National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) statement on Tuesday, October 6

As of midnight Monday, October 5, the HPSC has been notified of 432 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

111 in Dublin, 51 in Donegal, 41 in Cork, 32 in Clare and the remaining 197 are located across 20 counties. There is now a total of 38,973 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

The HPSC has today been notified of one additional death related to Covid-19. There has been a total of 1,811 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today 218 are men / 214 are women; 62% are under 45 years of age; 48% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case and 60 cases have been identified as community transmission.

Dr Tony Holohan, chief medical officer, Department of Health, said: "It is essential that there is a broad societal effort over the coming weeks. Every one of us has the power to interrupt the spread of this virus and now is a vital time to use it.

"Focus on what you can do; wash your hands regularly, wear a face covering, keep your distance from others, avoid crowds, limit your social network, know the symptoms and what to do if you experience them or are a close contact of a confirmed case."

Dr Ronan Glynn, deputy chief medical officer, Department of Health, said: "If you experience a cough, fever, shortness of breath, loss of sense of taste or smell please isolate and phone you GP without delay. Do not go to work and try not to interact with others. This is a vital action if we are to break the chains of transmission."