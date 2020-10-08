LATEST: 63 confirmed new cases of Covid-19 in Longford in last 13 days

Yet another high number of new Covid-19 cases in Ireland has been announced this Thursday evening, October 8.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Longford since the pandemic began stands at 388 (as of midnight on Tuesday, October 6).

63 of those cases were reported by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) between September 25 and October 7. Prior to that, in the four months from May 17 to September 23, Longford recorded 46 cases.

The HPSC reported ONE new case of Covid-19 in Longford on Wednesday, October 7; FOUR new cases on Tuesday, October 6; SIX on Monday, October 5; TWO on Sunday, October 4; THREE on Saturday, October 3; NINE on Friday, October 2; ELEVEN on Thursday, October 1; SEVEN on Wednesday, September 30; FOUR on Tuesday, September 29; SIX on Monday, September 28; TWO on Sunday, September 27; FIVE on Saturday, September 26 and THREE on Friday, September 25.

Longford's incidence rate (for the period of September 23 to October 6) of 154.1 per 100,00 of population is the sixth highest in the country and well above the national rate of 124.4.

Confirmed Covid-19 cases in this region (as of midnight Tuesday, October 6)

County................... Cases.............Change from day before

Longford.................. 388...................+1

Leitrim..................... 124....................+2

Cavan...................... 1,029...................+8

Roscommon............. 513....................+13

Westmeath............... 823.....................+8

National Picture

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has today been notified of 506 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

There has also been 1 additional death related to COVID-19.

There has now been a total of 1,817 COVID-19 related deaths and 40,086* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The figures are as of midnight Wednesday October 7.

While Longford is not listed in today's case numbers individually, there are 244 cases across 21 counties. In addition 91 are in Dublin, 76 in Cork, 53 in Donegal, and 42 in Meath.

Of the cases notified today;

240 are men / 265 are women

64% are under 45 years of age

39% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

59 cases have been identified as community transmission

