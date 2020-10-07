Longford TD calls for immediate closure of bookie shops in fight to stop spread of Covid-19

Longford / Westmeath Fianna Fáil TD Joe Flaherty has called on the Minister for Health to direct that all betting shops should close nationwide for the duration of the Level 3 restrictions.

He said: “Revenue in these outlets has plummeted and industry sources confirm that there has been a shift to online gambling and trade across the retail outlets now is down by at least 40%.”

Restaurants, cafes and bars are all closed for in-store dining and drink and yet there is nothing to stop you going in and congregating in a betting shop.

Said the TD: “If we are serious about re-opening the country again in three weeks time then the Minister and his team needs to direct the closure of betting shops.”

The Longford TD said he is aware that staff themselves are extremely worried if the shops remain open and he added: “I am surprised that the betting companies themselves haven’t taken the decision to announce the closures. It certainly seems to be at odds with the arbitrary closures of bars and cafes.”

