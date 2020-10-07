Gardaí make significant seizure of fireworks in Longford

Operation Tombola is a nationwide operation and remains in place over the Halloween period

Gardaí have seized fireworks as part of Operation Tombola in Longford on Tuesday October 6, 2020.
 
Shortly after 8pm Gardaí from Longford Garda Station carried out a search at a house in the Ardnacassa area of Longford town.
 
During the course of the search Gardaí seized approximately 200 fireworks.

No arrests have been made but Gardaí are following a definite line of enquiry. 