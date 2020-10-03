Spike in incidence rate of confirmed Covid-19 cases in north Longford according to HSE figures

There has been a spike in the incidence rate of confirmed Covid-19 cases in north Longford according to HSE figures.

The latest 14-day incidence rate of Covid-19 in Longford, according to data covering each electoral area in the country released by the HSE, shows the incidence rate in the Granard electoral area is 112.4 per 100,000, significantly higher than the national average of 88.2 per 100,000.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Longford since the pandemic began stands at 363 (as of midnight on Wednesday, September 30) and this is set to increase by nine, pending verification, of yesterday evening's announcement by the Department of Health.

The HSE data, which covers the 14-day period from September 15 to 28, reveals that 9 cases of Covid-19 were diagnosed in the Longford electoral area.

With a population in the Longford electoral area of 16,046, the incidence rate is 56.1 per 100,000 (up from 43.6 in the previous 14-day period September 8 - 21), which is lower than the national average of 88.2.

From September 15 to 28, twelve new confirmed cases of Covid-19 were diagnosed in the Granard electoral area which has a population of 10,674.

The incidence rate in Granard electoral area, as mentioned above, is 112.4 per 100,000, well above the national average of 88.2 per 100,000.

According to the figures, (Sept 15-28), less than five cases of Covid-19 were diagnosed in the Ballymahon electoral area which has a population of 14,153.

Meanwhile, in neighbouring Roscommon, the incidence rate in Boyle electoral area which shares a border with parts of county Longford has more than doubled.

It is 197 per 100,000 (up from 87 in the previous 14-day period September 8 - 21), and well above the 88.2 national average.

With a population in the Boyle electoral area of 21,831, there were 43 cases of Covid-19 diagnosed in the fortnight (15/09/20 to 28/09/20), a huge jump on the 19 cases that were diagnosed in the fortnight (08/09/20 to 21/09/20).

