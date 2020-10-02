LATEST: Nine new cases of Covid-19 in Longford 

Nine new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Longford today (Friday, October 2) by the Department of Health, out of a national total of 470.

Eleven cases of Covid-19 were reported in Longford on Thursday (October 1), seven on Wednesday, four on Tuesday, six on Monday, two on Sunday, five on Saturday and three last Friday.

These figures mean that in the past eight days, there have been 47 new confirmed cases of coronavirus recorded in the county.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Longford since the pandemic began stands at 363 (as of midnight on Wednesday, September 30) and this is set to increase by nine, pending verification, following this evening's announcement.

Confirmed Covid-19 cases in this region (as of midnight Wednesday, September 30)

County................... Cases.............Change from day before

Longford.................. 363...................+11

Leitrim..................... 118....................+2

Cavan...................... 963...................+10

Roscommon............. 461....................+12

Westmeath............... 782.....................+4

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre was today also informed that 1 person with the virus has died.

Of the cases notified today;

· 225 are men / 242 are women

· 68% are under 45 years of age

· 40% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

· 68 cases have been identified as community transmission

· 198 cases are in Dublin, 61 in Cork, 36 in Donegal, 19 in Kildare, 19 in Limerick, 12 in Kerry, 11 in Galway, 11 in Meath, 10 in Roscommon, 9 in Cavan, 9 in Clare, 9 in Kilkenny, 9 in Longford, 9 in Offaly, 9 in Westmeath, 8 in Louth, 7 in Tipperary, 7 in Wexford, with the remaining 17 cases in 7 counties.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said: “The situation nationally is a matter of serious concern and NPHET is now recommending that no more than 2 households should meet at any given time.

"It is vital that everyone - families, friends and neighbours - limit the opportunities this virus has to move from person to person and stop the spread of the disease across households.

"Behave as though you have the virus and keep yourself and those around you safe – don’t take a risk by organising or attending gatherings with more than one other household.”