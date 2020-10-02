Twenty-two Longford students identified as Covid-19 'close contacts' test negative for the virus

The HSE confirmed yesterday evening that the 22 students at St Mel's College, Longford who were identified as 'close contacts' to a student who was diagnosed as Covid-19 positive have all been tested and returned negative results and are able to go back to school on Wednesday next October 7.

In a statement, released on Facebook, St Mel's College said, "This is a strong positive reinforcement for the protocols which have been put in place in the school.

"This involves all personnel wearing face masks, social distancing of 1m in classes, one way systems, sanitising in all classrooms, and staggered breaks which reduce congestion on the yard.

"Thanks to the students and their families for their support during the past week and also to the HSE who were very efficient in dealing with the situation."

