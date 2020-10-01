Thirty-eight new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Longford in past seven days

Eleven new confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Longford this Thursday, the Department of Health has confirmed.

Seven cases of Covid-19 were reported in Longford on Wednesday, four on Tuesday, six on Monday, two on Sunday, five on Saturday and three last Friday.

So in the past seven days, there have been 38 new confirmed cases of coronavirus recorded in the county.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Longford since the pandemic began stands at 352 (as of midnight on Tuesday, September 29) and this is set to increase by eleven, pending verification, following this evening's announcement.

Confirmed Covid-19 cases in this region (as of midnight Tuesday, September 29)

Longford..................352

Leitrim.....................116

Cavan......................953

Roscommon............449

Westmeath.............778

Nationally, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been notified of 442 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Ireland to 36,597.

170 cases are in Dublin, 47 in Cork, 28 in Donegal, 23 in Meath, 21 in Galway, 20 in Monaghan, 14 in Clare, 12 in Roscommon, 11 in Laois, 11 in Longford, 10 in Cavan, 10 in Limerick, 10 in Tipperary, nine in Kildare, eight in Wicklow, five in Louth and five in Wexford with the remaining 28 cases in nine counties.

Of the cases reported today 225 are men and 217 are women with more than two thirds of them (67%) aged under 45.

The National Public Health Emergency Team says 54% of the cases are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case. 69 cases have been identified as community transmission.

