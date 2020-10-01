REVEALED: Covid-19 rise leads to new visitor restrictions at Longford's St Joseph's Care Centre

Nursing home visits at St Joseph's Care Centre in Longford are to be curtailed with each resident being confined to one nominated visitor, the Leader has learned.

The move comes amid a recent spike in Longford cases of coronavirus, the latest of which saw seven new infections being confirmed yesterday (Wednesday).

It follows similar measures imposed in Dublin which is entering its second week in lockdown as health officials attempt to stem the spread of a virus which has already claimed over 1,800 lives since its outbreak at the end of February.

Chairperson of the HSE's Dublin-Mid Leinster Health Forum Cllr Paraic Brady, in revealing the decision to limit visitor numbers, said the move was one which was purely a preventative measure and not one aimed at causing undue alarm among the wider public.

"In fairness, they (HSE) are 100 per cent right," he said.

"It's a precautionary thing, nothing more and you can't blame them for deciding to do so. We need to do all we can to keep our elderly and frontline staff safe and this is, at the moment, one way of doing that."

Those pre-emptive measures come some six weeks after the Dublin Road facility declared none of its residents or staff had fallen foul of the virus after a staff member tested positive for Covid-19.

Cllr Brady also took time to welcome Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly's announcement to sanction another €30m for nursing homes to support areas like staffing and personal protective equipment (PPE) over the next three months.

"It's a step in the right direction because, at the end of the day, our frontline staff are doing an incredible job and they need all the support and protection we can give them," he said.