HSE chiefs give "all clear" to Longford's St Joseph's Care Centre

HSE bosses have given St Joseph's Care Centre in Longford "the all clear" after a case of coronavirus was reported at the facility last week.

Senior officials had been understood to be keeping a 'watching brief' over the situation which last week saw reports emerge that a member of staff had tested positive with the virus.

Chairperson of the HSE's Dublin Mid-Leinster HSE forum, Cllr Paraic Brady confirmed that a decision had been taken under public health advice to not carry out any Covid-19 tests on in-patients.

He said those measures had ensured the spread of the virus was now very much under control.

He told the Leader of being told by HSE chiefs this morning of the centre's latest position and of the fact normal service at the Dublin road facility was in full flow.

The Fine Gael local councillor said every effort was being made to contain the virus in a bid to allay fears among the wider public.

"St Joseph's campus has got the all clear and all services there are back to normal as and from this morning (Thursday)," he explained.

Cllr Brady, who is the most senior representative on the HSE's administrative body which oversees the running of State run facilities across the Longford and midlands region, heaped praise on those who had helped bring about this morning's announcement.

"As chair of the HSE's Dublin Mid Leinster Health Forum, I would like to congratulate all staff, who are working under such difficult and challenging circumstances in ensuring the campus was given the all clear," he said.

"The fact the centre is in a position where there are no restraints and restrictions just goes to show the type of effort that has gone in to curtail the spread of the virus."

Cllr Brady's remarks follow last week's admission by the HSE of how all residents were "free from Covid symptoms at this time" after reports emerged that no service users had been tested for the illness.

The north Longford based politician, meanwhile, urged parents and members of the public to double down on health and hand hygiene etiquette in a bid to ensure schools remain free from outbreaks following their reopening this week.