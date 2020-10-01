COVID-19: NPHET recommend tighter visitor restrictions for all of Ireland

The National Public Health Emergency Team met today to review the epidemiological situation nationally.

Also read: Thirty-eight new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Longford in past seven days

They have released a statement this Thursday evening giving their recommendation as Covid-19 cases continue to climb.

"The NPHET noted a further deterioration from last week. The 5 day average for cases is now 412 and 18 counties have an increased incidence rate when compared with last week. The reproduction number is estimated to be between 1.2 and 1.4, with the growth rate in cases between 4-5% per day. NPHET today noted a particular concern in relation to trends in indicators of disease severity. There are 119 people in hospital with 20 in critical care and there were 32 deaths in September.

"While there continues to be a number of counties with particularly high incidence, the NPHET’s main concern now is the overall national picture.

"Given the disease profile, NPHET today recommended that no more than 2 households should meet at any given time. People should only have a maximum of 6 visitors from 1 other household to their home. People can continue to meet socially in other settings, but only with people from one other household.

"NPHET have further advised that Government extend the Level 2 measures currently in place for a further period of three weeks, with Donegal and Dublin remaining at Level 3. NPHET will continue to monitor this situation very closely.