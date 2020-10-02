Woman in her seventies among three people arrested in connection with aggravated burglary in Midlands

Gardaí have arrested three people, including a woman in her seventies, in relation to an aggravated burglary that took place in the Midlands on Saturday, September 19.

At approximately 2pm on that day a number of people forced their way into a domestic residence in the Ballinea area of Mullingar in Westmeath. The suspected offenders proceeded to take the homeowner's vehicle and some personal items from the house.

Gardaí attached to the Detective Branch in Mullingar carried out a number of searches in the midlands on Thursday. A woman, aged in her 70s, and two men, aged in their 40s and 20s, were arrested during the course of these searches.

All three persons are currently detained under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act, 1939 in Mullingar and Tullamore Garda stations respectively.

Gardaí are continuing their appeal to the public for any information in relation to this matter. Anyone who was in the Ballinea area of Mullingar, or any person that availed of the car park facilities at the Royal Canal, Grange South Mullingar between 12.00pm - 2.00pm on Saturday, 19th September 2020, is asked to contact Mullingar Garda Station on 044 938 4000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.