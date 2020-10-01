BREAKING: Man appears in court charged over alleged Longford knife attack

A man has appeared in court this evening charged in connection to an alleged knife attack on another man at a direct provision centre in Longford town last night.

Billev Mahmoudia (29), Richmond Court, Richmond Street, Longford appeared before Judge Seamus Hughes charged with a section 3 assault at the aforementioned address last night.

Garda Peter Leonard said gardaí arrested the Algerian national at 10pm following an alleged incident at the hostel before detaining and questioning the accused under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act at Longford Garda Station.

He gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution, revealing Mr Mahmoudia made no reply when the charge was put to him shortly after 2pm this afternoon.

Garda Leonard said the alleged victim in the case sustained five stitches to his arm and was taken to Mullingar's Midland Regional Hospital for treatment until his discharge at 2am this morning.

Sgt Sean Trowell, under questioning from Judge Hughes, explained how the victim sustained the injury while attempting to defend himself.

"It (incident) involved a knife attack and the victim received the injury by raising his arm," said Sgt Trowell.

He said as a result of the incident and because both the victim and the suspect reside at the same address, Mr Mahmoudia was no longer welcome there.

Mr Mahmoudia, who was wearing a dark hoodie and tracksuit bottoms, stood patiently in the body of the court as proceedings were relayed to him through an interpreter.

Judge Hughes remanded him in custody with consent to bail, subject to a number of conditions.

Among them included an order for Mr Mahmoudia to stay out of Longford town and to refrain from entering its environs except for court appearances; not to have any contact, direct or indirect with the alleged victim or witnesses in the case, to provide a satisfactory address to gardaí, to sign on at a nominated garda station daily and to observe a 9pm to 9am curfew.

Mr Mahmoudia is scheduled to appear back before a sitting of Harristown District Court tomorrow (October 2).





