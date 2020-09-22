Man to appear in court charged over alleged Ballymahon hotel criminal damage incident

A 21-year-old man is to appear before a sitting of Longford District Court this morning charged in connection with causing 'significant' criminal damage at a hotel in Ballymahon.

The man, as first revealed by the Leader last Thursday evening, was charged by detectives following almost 11 hours of questioning at Longford Garda Station.

That came after three high valued windows at Cooney's Hotel were damaged on Tuesday night.

Gardaí immediately launched an investigation before sealing off the scene and carrying out a technical examination early on Wednesday morning.

The Leader also spoke to hotel owner Mike Cooney who told of his anguish at learning of the news late on Tuesday evening.

