Influx of visitors discover beauty of Lanesboro and Ballyleague and the river Shannon

In the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic there appeared to be very little light for our community of Lanesboro and Ballyleague for a busy tourist season.

The annual influx of foreign boating visitors that moored overnight in the marina, or along the quay were not going to be there this year and the local businesses were not expected to do their normal seasonal business.

They say ‘the Lord works in mysterious ways’ is a true saying as the huge number of boats travelling and overnighting in our community is testimony to that.

Over the past number of weeks, the numbers of boats and Irish tourist has far exceeded anything that has gone before in recent years.

The number of boats brings me back years, to a time pre marina and when boats were berthed three deep side by side along the quay wall.

Although the weather was not great, and the unseasonal high winds made the crossing of the lake was a battle and sometimes scary, the boats kept coming.

This past weekend (August 8 / 9) saw a major change in the weather which was greeted by everyone that was holidaying on the river or had the opportunity to be out on the water.

The change in the weather seemed to bring so many people to Lanesboro/Ballyleague and why wouldn’t they as there is not a more beautiful place to be when the sun is shining.

All through what was a dry and sweltering weekend the number of visitors in the town was truly remarkable. The banks of the Shannon again attracted huge numbers and the there seemed to be an increased number of people holidaying on the Shannon.

Practically, all day there were boats being towed into the town and down to the Shannon for launching and day tripping onto Lough Ree.

When there are such numbers in and around the community it is a wonderful sight and the large numbers creates a real tourist feeling and atmosphere.

What we now have now are Irish people on staycations and discovering inner Ireland the towns and villages along the Shannon way.

I must say the number of visitors that have made mention and complimented the beauty of our community has been amazing.

Over the next year this is something we must grow as those people and the many that they will have told about their wonderful holiday on the Shannon will be back in Lanesboro and Ballyleague and we must be ready to satisfy their needs and wants upon their return.

Our community is laced with beauty and potential to rival the very best anywhere and we must work at developing new projects to keep the number of tourists coming and staying with us.