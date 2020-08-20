UPDATE | Appeal to conserve water in Longford as #StormEllen supply disruption continues

Irish Water and Longford County Council wish to advise customers supplied by Lough Forbes water treatment plant that they may experience disruption to their supply as the treatment plant is still without power following Storm Ellen.

Power has been restored to Lanesboro and Newtowncashel Water treatment plants.

Customers in the following locations may be experiencing water outages; Ballinalee, Clondra, Drumlish, Kilashee, Lanesboro, Lisreevagh, Newtowncashel and surrounding areas.

Supply is being maintained to many areas in Longford town by storage in Knockahaw reservoir.

While water supply to homes and businesses in Longford is currently dependent on reservoir storage, and Irish Water are asking customers in the town as well as in Drumlish, Clondra, Ballinalee and Killashee to conserve water where possible.

Also read: Dozens of homes and businesses in Longford to be left without power overnight, ESB warn

An Irish Water spokesperson commented, "As handwashing remains a priority, simple water conservation efforts can have a big impact on reducing demand on this supply. Turning off the tap while brushing your teeth and shaving can save up to 6 litres of water per minute.

"Taking a shower instead of a bath or using a watering can rather than a hose when gardening can also make a big difference in water use. For more tips on how to conserve water in your home, visit www.water.ie/conservation

Irish Water and Longford County Council says that it understands the inconvenience when an outage occurs and thanks customers for their patience while these emergency repair works are carried out by ESB Networks.

Also read: A mammoth storm in Longford, trees falling and deer running past windows #StormEllen

The Irish Water customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1850 278 278 and customers can also contact them on Twitter @IWCare with any queries. For updates please see the water supply and services section of their website.

Irish Water continues to work at this time with its Local Authority partners, contractors and others to safeguard the health and well-being of both staff and the public and to ensure the continuity of critical drinking water and wastewater services. Irish Water would like to remind people to follow the HSE Covid-19 advice and ensure frequent handwashing.