Dozens of homes and businesses in Longford to be left without power overnight, ESB warn

ESB and local authority crews are continuing to try to restore power and clear roads in the aftermath of Storm Ellen.

A large cohort of houses and businesses across the county are still without power this afternoon following a night of high winds and driving rain.

In excess of 1,000 homes and businesses remain cut off despite ESB personnel managing to restore power to hundreds of residences across Co Longford so far today.

The largest number currently devoid of power are situated in Longford town with 656 homes affected.

A further 250 residences split between Loch Gowna, Edgeworthstown and the greater Granard area are similarly affected with the ESB warning that some areas may not have power returned until tomorrow.

In a statement, Longford County Council said it was working on clearing a number of trees which had fallen overnight with the southern part of the county worst affected.

"There are a number of trees down throughout the county particularly in the South of the county," read the statement.

"They are being dealt with by our road crews on an ongoing basis."

There are no reports of roads closed at the present time, added a spokesperson.