Over 2,000 Longford homes and businesses still without power

More than 2,000 homes and businesses in Longford are still without power this afternoon as ESB crews try to rectify the damage caused by Storm Ellen.

According to the ESB’s Power Check website, there are still over 1,500 residences in the greater Lanesboro area without electricity with almost 700 in Longford in a similar predicament.

In excess of 100 homes in the north Longford area are similarly marooned with over 50 locations in Newtownforbes and Drumlish equally affected.

The ESB has said it is working on restoring power as quickly as possible but warned not every home and business would be reconnected by this evening.

"In addition to safety procedures associated with power restoration, crews are also working under all national Covid-19 protocols with respect to hygiene, social distancing and PPE,” a spokesman added.