A mammoth storm in Longford, trees falling and deer running past windows #StormEllen

Storm Ellen which swept the country last night has been described as 'a mammoth storm'.

A holiday maker at Center Parcs Longford Forest, outside Ballymahon, tweeted about how trees fell and deer ran past the lodge window at 2am with the wind howling.

Dr Jennifer Cassidy tweeted that it was 'strange, but wonderful' exploring Ireland during the Covid-19 pandemic and last night she revealed;

"Well staying in a cabin in a forest during #StormEllen was quite the experience. I thought the windows might shatter. Deers randomly rubbing past my bedroom all night. Two trees fell outside the cabin and a mammoth one up the road, which they are clearing now. Oh what a night!"

Many households and businesses are without electricity owing to the severity of #StormEllen

Also read: Thousands of homes and businesses in Longford without power as Storm Ellen wreaks havoc across county

While there has also been very serious disruption to water supply.

Also read: Irish Water warns of water supply disruption for Longford customers

Met Éireann says gusts of 102 kilometres per hour were recorded at Mount Dillon near Lanesboro over night.

The damage is widespread in the South, West and Midlands. Counties most impacted include Cork, Tipperary, Sligo, Westmeath, Longford, Galway, Roscommon and Leitrim. The damage is mainly attributable to fallen trees on overhead lines as a result of the high winds. pic.twitter.com/PJKXFA3LH9 — Carlow Weather (@CarlowWeather) August 20, 2020

On Twitter, Mark Quinn described the gusts as 'nasty' and Sharon Leavy suggesting it was 'wild enough in Longford', added that it must be brutal in coastal counties.

It's wild enough here and I'm in Longford, it must be brutal on the coasts! — Sharon (@SharonLeavy1) August 20, 2020

Well staying in a cabin in a forest during #Storm Ellen was quite the experience. I thought the windows might shatter. Deers randomly rubbing past my bedroom all night. Two trees fell outside the cabin and a mammoth one up the road, which they are clearing now. Oh what a night! — Dr. Jennifer Cassidy (@OxfordDiplomat) August 20, 2020

It was mammoth storm here in the forest in Longford. Lots of trees falling - huge one - which they are currently taking away! But had deers and everything running past my window at 2am, the wind was howling! — Dr. Jennifer Cassidy (@OxfordDiplomat) August 20, 2020

Friends, you’re all well and truly exploring so much of Ireland with me this summer. Coming up this week, we have Longford! This is the view from my room for the next few days. Quite literally living in an Irish forest. Exploring Ireland during a pandemic. Strange, but wonderful. pic.twitter.com/9AscXeBucE — Dr. Jennifer Cassidy (@OxfordDiplomat) August 17, 2020