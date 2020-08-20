A mammoth storm in Longford, trees falling and deer running past windows #StormEllen

Storm Ellen which swept the country last night has been described as 'a mammoth storm'.

A holiday maker at Center Parcs Longford Forest, outside Ballymahon, tweeted about how trees fell and deer ran past the lodge window at 2am with the wind howling. 

Dr Jennifer Cassidy tweeted that it was 'strange, but wonderful' exploring Ireland during the Covid-19 pandemic and last night she revealed;

"Well staying in a cabin in a forest during #StormEllen was quite the experience. I thought the windows might shatter. Deers randomly rubbing past my bedroom all night. Two trees fell outside the cabin and a mammoth one up the road, which they are clearing now. Oh what a night!"

Many households and businesses are without electricity owing to the severity of #StormEllen 

While there has also been very serious disruption to water supply.

Met Éireann says gusts of 102 kilometres per hour were recorded at Mount Dillon near Lanesboro over night. 

On Twitter, Mark Quinn described the gusts as 'nasty' and Sharon Leavy suggesting it was 'wild enough in Longford', added that it must be brutal in coastal counties. 