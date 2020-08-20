Thousands of homes and businesses in Longford without power as Storm Ellen wreaks havoc across county

Scores of homes across Co Longford are without power this morning as Storm Ellen buffeted large parts of the country overnight.

The ESB has confirmed it is working on restoring power to affected areas as it tries to restore electricity to 194,000 homes and businesses.

According to the ESB's Power Check website, the worst affected area appears to be in the greater Lanesboro area where over 3,000 residences are currently without power.

Almost 700 homes and businesses in Longford town are likewise without electricity.

A further 20 homes in Drumlish and Ballinamuck as well as a similar number in Newtownforbes, Granard and Aughnacliffe are also currently without power.

ESB Networks said it is advising customers impacted by outages that they should “prepare to be without electricity for number of days”.

“It is very important that any customers who use electrically powered medical devices should contact their healthcare professional to make alternative arrangements if necessary,” a spokesman for the ESB said.