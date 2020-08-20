Irish Water warns of water supply disruption for Longford customers
Irish Water is warning of water supply disruptions for customers in a number of areas across Longford.
Areas affected by supply disruption as a result of works include Lanesboro, Longford Town, Ballinalee, Clondra, Drumlish, Kilashee & surrounds.
Works at the water treatment plant have an estimated completion time of 10:30am on Friday, August 21.
Irish Water recommends that people allow 2-3 hours after the estimated restoration time for your supply to fully return.
Further updates and up-to-date information will be available on the Irish Water website, water.ie and on Twitter @IWCare. Their customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1850 278 278
