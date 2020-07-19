Center Parcs Longford Forest granted planning for construction of inflatable floating play area

Center Parcs Longford Forest has been granted planning permission by the local authority planners to proceed with the construction and installation of an inflatable floating play area.

Also read: Retention of Lanesboro power station structure and promotion of mid-Shannon Wilderness Park vital for Longford

In April, Center Parcs Ireland lodged their plans with Longford County Council for the construction and installation of an inflatable floating play area on an existing lake to include inflatable water slides, inflatable platforms, inflatable logs and climbing frames.

Also read: 850 Longford businesses eligible for restart scheme yet to apply for grant

The development also comprises pre-fabricated changing facility structure to include showers and toilets and all ancillary site works.