‘No excuse’ for Longford street altercation

Gardaí have acted very quickly in their investigation into a public order incident which took place on Sunday evening, according to chairperson of longford Joint Policing Committee, Cllr Seamus Butler.

A vehicle was seized on Monday for technical examination and gardaí confirmed that they were following “a definite line of enquiry” into the incident, but launched an appeal to anyone who was in the area and who might have information to get in touch.

Anyone who was passing by and who might have video footage or dashcam footage of the incident is asked to contact the station on 043 33 50570.

There are a number of videos online currently, which show a large group of people shouting on Main Street at approximately 6.30pm on Sunday evening, and attacking each other with weapons, one of which was clearly seen on the footage to be a shovel.

The altercation took place on both sides of the street and members of the public are seen taking steps to avoid the violence.

Another video, taken from within a car, screaming of the passengers as the violence gets closer to the vehicle, and a child crying in fear before all passengers exit the car.

“It’s unfortunate that a certain element feel that they can air their grievances with each other in such a public place,” said Cllr Seamus Butler to the Leader.

“We refuse to let these people define Longford. The courts were doing good work before Christmas when they put people behind bars for a similar incident and we would expect that the same law be applied to these people,” he said of a violent disorder incident, which ocurred the week before Christmas and saw two rival families hurl bricks and other objects at each other.

The groups involved in that incident were kept in custody for Christmas and New Year and are due to appear before the Circuit Court for trial.

“There is no excuse and no reson for this. They just don’t care what they do or where they do it.

“I understand a vehicle and weapons have been confiscated. And they did it in full view of CCTV. The gardaí have acted very quickly on this and I have every confidence that these people will be dealt with severely by the court,” Cllr Butler concluded.

